New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYCB traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,547,514. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $259.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.36 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $29,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.