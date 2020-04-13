Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:NWL traded down $0.75 on Monday, reaching $13.41. 1,488,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,368,074. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Also, CAO Robert Andrew Schmidt purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $37,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,347,069 shares of company stock worth $31,349,374. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $86,121,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Newell Brands by 30,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,466 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Newell Brands by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,499,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,809 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $15,828,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,188,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,847,000 after purchasing an additional 707,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

