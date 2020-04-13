Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) Position Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) by 560.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 447,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,617 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.50% of Newpark Resources worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NR. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Newpark Resources by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Newpark Resources by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Newpark Resources by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 306,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NR shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Newpark Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Newpark Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newpark Resources from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of NR opened at $1.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.72. Newpark Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $9.33.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

