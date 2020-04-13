NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) Given $21.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $21.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned NexPoint Real Estate Finance an industry rank of 158 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms recently commented on NREF. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, President James D. Dondero purchased 44,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $437,372.10. Also, insider Matthew Goetz purchased 2,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $47,717.64. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 274,071 shares of company stock worth $4,531,012.

NREF traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,593. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.64.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2198 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

