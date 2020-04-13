NEXT (LON:NXT) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

NEXT (LON:NXT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a GBX 7,000 ($92.08) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,140 ($80.77) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,500 ($72.35) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,800 ($89.45) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of NEXT to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 5,000 ($65.77) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,144.83 ($80.83).

Shares of LON:NXT opened at GBX 4,624 ($60.83) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion and a PE ratio of 9.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,995.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,313.62. NEXT has a 52 week low of GBX 3,311 ($43.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 7,358 ($96.79). The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.39.

In related news, insider Michael J. Roney bought 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,892 ($51.20) per share, with a total value of £49,739.76 ($65,429.83).

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

