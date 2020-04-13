Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Equities researchers at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Dougherty & Co raised Nextgen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered Nextgen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Nextgen Healthcare from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Nextgen Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $10.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $706.29 million, a PE ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Nextgen Healthcare has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $21.12.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Nextgen Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nextgen Healthcare will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 328,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,647.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.26 per share, for a total transaction of $92,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 15,575 shares of company stock worth $143,476 in the last ninety days. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 254,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 144,112 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 39,172 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 409,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after buying an additional 44,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

