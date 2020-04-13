Niobium Coin (NBC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $9.00

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 13th. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $286,509.85 and approximately $9.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobium Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Exrates and Bleutrade. In the last week, Niobium Coin has traded down 32.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.61 or 0.02763919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00214210 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 55% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00052441 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00049659 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,927,668 tokens. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io.

Niobium Coin Token Trading

Niobium Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Bleutrade and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

