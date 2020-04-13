NN Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NNBR)

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 2,174 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 7,397% compared to the typical volume of 29 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNBR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of NN by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NN by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in NN by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NN by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 36,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NN by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

NNBR traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.12. 280,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,389. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.32. NN has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $11.70.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. NN had a positive return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $198.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.38 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that NN will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NNBR. Zacks Investment Research raised NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered NN from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

