Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Cut to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nomura in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Nomura currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of NMR stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,688. Nomura has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nomura by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 39,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nomura in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nomura by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

