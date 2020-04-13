Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 900,267 Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 900,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,351,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.14% of Corelogic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corelogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Corelogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corelogic by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Corelogic by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLGX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Corelogic from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Corelogic in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Corelogic from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

In other Corelogic news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $30,270.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,552.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James L. Balas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $197,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,116.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $409,743. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLGX opened at $38.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Corelogic Inc has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $51.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.15.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $426.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.73 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 2.80%. Analysts anticipate that Corelogic Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corelogic Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

