Norges Bank Buys Shares of 724,765 Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 724,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,079,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Avangrid as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Avangrid by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,578,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,923,000 after acquiring an additional 387,138 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,865,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 975,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,272,000 after purchasing an additional 162,413 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,857,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,045,000 after purchasing an additional 119,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 116,178 shares in the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AGR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

AGR opened at $45.92 on Monday. Avangrid Inc has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $57.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avangrid Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.11%.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

