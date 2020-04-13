Norges Bank Invests $36.44 Million in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 197,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,440,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.05% of J & J Snack Foods at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 24,008 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $3,366,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 218,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 137,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,392,000 after buying an additional 12,610 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $127.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.55. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $196.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.61.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.12). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JJSF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. CL King began coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

