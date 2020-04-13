Norges Bank Invests $39.33 Million in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,161,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,328,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.99% of Cinemark at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNK. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cinemark by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period.

Shares of CNK opened at $12.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.50. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $43.51.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $788.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Cinemark’s payout ratio is currently 88.34%.

In other Cinemark news, CEO Mark Zoradi acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $517,400.00. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse acquired 5,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,900.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 205,801 shares of company stock worth $3,363,064. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

