Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 579,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,917,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.14% of Barnes Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,929,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,552,000 after purchasing an additional 208,157 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Barnes Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,778,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,173,000 after purchasing an additional 166,415 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Barnes Group by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,610,000 after buying an additional 88,377 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Barnes Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 431,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,723,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,425,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B opened at $42.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.33. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $68.60.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $370.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.93 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Sidoti dropped their target price on Barnes Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet cut Barnes Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.46.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

