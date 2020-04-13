Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 630,466 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $36,914,000. Norges Bank owned 1.03% of Cornerstone OnDemand as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,215,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,742,000 after buying an additional 217,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,845,000 after acquiring an additional 25,690 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,058,000 after acquiring an additional 21,485 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 682,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,949,000 after purchasing an additional 223,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 665,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,985,000 after buying an additional 15,452 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

CSOD opened at $31.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.65. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 53.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.24 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 35.30% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Patricia Coughlin sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $512,090.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,375.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $171,829.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,924.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,002 shares of company stock worth $2,917,818. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

