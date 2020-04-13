Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,903,724 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $34,819,000. Norges Bank owned 1.13% of Old National Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 59,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 52,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 264,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ONB. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens raised Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

ONB opened at $14.59 on Monday. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average is $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $196.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Old National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.62%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.