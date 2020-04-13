Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,676,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,264,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.77% of Mattel at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mattel by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,264,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,194 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,573,000 after acquiring an additional 85,587 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mattel by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,330,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,127,000 after purchasing an additional 61,655 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,476,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,001,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $15,665,000.

Get Mattel alerts:

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $9.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.76. Mattel Inc has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 23.30% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mattel Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

MAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cfra upped their target price on Mattel from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Mattel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Mattel from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.72.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.