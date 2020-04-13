Norges Bank Takes $36.84 Million Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,071,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,841,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.25% of Hilton Grand Vacations as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 606.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 3,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HGV opened at $17.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.57. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.22.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.27. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HGV. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.14.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

