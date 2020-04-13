Norges Bank Takes Position in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 878,498 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $37,837,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.35% of International Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in International Bancshares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,843,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in International Bancshares by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in International Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

NASDAQ IBOC opened at $28.66 on Monday. International Bancshares Corp has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.38.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $144.95 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

