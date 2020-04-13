Norges Bank Takes Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 647,068 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,772,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.50% of PROS as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PROS by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,552,000 after buying an additional 38,463 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PROS during the fourth quarter worth about $3,187,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PROS by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PROS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of PROS by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PROS alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRO. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of PROS from $80.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PROS from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded PROS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

In other PROS news, Director Greg Petersen sold 1,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $118,663.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 108,099 shares in the company, valued at $7,359,379.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,112 shares in the company, valued at $12,630,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $31.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.18. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $75.39.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). PROS had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. PROS’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.