Northland Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Northland Securities in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.84% from the company’s current price.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

NYSE TWLO opened at $95.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.54. Twilio has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $151.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Twilio’s revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $4,176,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.41, for a total value of $77,501.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,457 shares of company stock valued at $14,750,666 in the last three months. 10.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter worth approximately $102,522,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,863,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,917,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Twilio by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,222,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,193,000 after buying an additional 458,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,997,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

