Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) PT Lowered to $9.00

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $11.25 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 127.94% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of IVREF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.95. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

