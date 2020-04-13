Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Lifted to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$11.72 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 335 shares.

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.3 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

