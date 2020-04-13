Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NPRUF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NPRUF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NPRUF. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

OTCMKTS:NPRUF remained flat at $$22.70 during mid-day trading on Monday. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $27.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.25.

About Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

Northview is one of Canada's largest publicly traded multi-family REITs with a portfolio of approximately 27,000 residential units and 1.2 million square feet of commercial space in over 60 markets across eight provinces and two territories. Northview's well-diversified portfolio includes markets characterized by expanding populations and growing economies, which provides Northview the means to deliver stable and growing profitability and distributions to Unitholders of Northview over time.

