Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 401.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,866 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for approximately 1.2% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,551.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,126.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 7.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVO traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.85. The stock had a trading volume of 78,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,635. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.34. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $46.47 and a 1 year high of $64.82. The stock has a market cap of $141.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 31.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a $0.7874 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 45.53%.

NVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.85.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

