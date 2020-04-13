NPCoin (NPC) Price Tops $0.0258

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 13th. In the last seven days, NPCoin has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NPCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0258 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha. NPCoin has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $1,718.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NPCoin alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000622 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00079231 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPCoin (CRYPTO:NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.