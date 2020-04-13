NuBits (USNBT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded down 18.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last week, NuBits has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One NuBits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000562 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Bittrex and Upbit. NuBits has a total market capitalization of $416,698.86 and $1.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.23 or 0.02756919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00216408 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 57% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052322 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00049435 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About NuBits

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com.

NuBits Coin Trading

NuBits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, SouthXchange and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

