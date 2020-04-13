Nucleus Vision Tops One Day Volume of $1.10 Million (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 13th. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $1.10 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, IDEX, WazirX and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00054698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $293.32 or 0.04363339 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00068127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014860 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005545 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009612 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003397 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,893,152,678 tokens. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision.

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bitbns, Bitrue, Upbit, IDEX, Zebpay, Koinex, BITBOX, Ethfinex, WazirX, Binance, CoinBene and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

