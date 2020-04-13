Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 10,324 Shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,324 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Cannae worth $19,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNNE. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Cannae by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cannae by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cannae alerts:

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.87 per share, for a total transaction of $617,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 233,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,220,462.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNNE opened at $33.60 on Monday. Cannae Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Cannae had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cannae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Cannae from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.