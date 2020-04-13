Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,098 Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Churchill Downs worth $19,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHDN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $103.94 on Monday. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $167.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.63 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 34.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.59 per share, with a total value of $139,662.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Alex Rankin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.81 per share, for a total transaction of $125,810.00. Insiders purchased a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $525,957 in the last ninety days. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHDN has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Churchill Downs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

