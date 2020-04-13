Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 28,845 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,440,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,845 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Rambus worth $19,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Rambus stock opened at $12.38 on Monday. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average is $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.34). Rambus had a negative net margin of 40.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RMBS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Rambus from $16.00 to $17.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.66.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $153,711.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,740.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,442 shares of company stock valued at $504,628. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

