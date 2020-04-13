Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 41,653 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,653 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Eagle Bancorp worth $18,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $33.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $57.38.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.61 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 12.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.37%.

EGBN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens initiated coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Eagle Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

