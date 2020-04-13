Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 84,047 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,530 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 84,047 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 2.20% of Zumiez worth $19,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zumiez by 616.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Zumiez from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush upgraded Zumiez from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Zumiez from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zumiez from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zumiez from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

ZUMZ opened at $21.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Zumiez Inc. has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $35.68.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $328.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.99 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

