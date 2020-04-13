Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,076 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of AerCap worth $18,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,754,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,600,000 after acquiring an additional 468,544 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,472,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,416,000 after acquiring an additional 28,141 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,324,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,875,000 after acquiring an additional 119,994 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth $70,570,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 998,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,408,000 after purchasing an additional 116,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AER shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut shares of AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of AerCap from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.43.

AER opened at $25.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $64.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.15.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

