Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,179 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Tower Semiconductor worth $19,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

TSEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tower Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $17.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.30. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $25.80.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.06 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 7.30%. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

