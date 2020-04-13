Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 80,150 Shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,250,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,150 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.68% of Extended Stay America worth $18,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter worth $433,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,575,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,498,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,840,000 after purchasing an additional 92,888 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at $12,753,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 42,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STAY. TheStreet lowered Extended Stay America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Extended Stay America from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Extended Stay America from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

Shares of STAY stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. Extended Stay America has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $18.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.91.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $272.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.95 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.