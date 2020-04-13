Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 245,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Pegasystems worth $19,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 31,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 20,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 8.4% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

In related news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $40,772.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,421.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $812,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEGA. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.71.

PEGA opened at $75.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -65.98 and a beta of 1.24. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $103.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $276.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.22 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -9.60%.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.