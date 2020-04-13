Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of Mongodb worth $19,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Mongodb by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,949,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,685,000 after buying an additional 172,170 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Mongodb by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,092,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,364,000 after buying an additional 135,083 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Mongodb by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,542,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,998,000 after buying an additional 276,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mongodb by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 863,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,681,000 after buying an additional 43,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mongodb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,852,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mongodb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Argus started coverage on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Mongodb from $185.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.62.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $140.34 on Monday. Mongodb Inc has a 52-week low of $93.81 and a 52-week high of $184.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.84 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.18 and a 200-day moving average of $138.56.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 41.62% and a negative return on equity of 66.75%. The company had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mongodb news, insider Thomas Bull sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total value of $47,554.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,783.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $3,677,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,359,392.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,666 shares of company stock valued at $27,387,653 over the last three months. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

