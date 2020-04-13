Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,125 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Pentair worth $18,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 418.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNR stock opened at $32.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average is $40.74. Pentair PLC has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $47.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $755.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pentair PLC will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pentair from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Pentair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.18.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

