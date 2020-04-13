Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 8,936.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 514,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508,738 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.16% of Core Laboratories worth $19,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $16,496,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 69,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $4,181,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $11.67 on Monday. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $75.63. The stock has a market cap of $518.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 42.25%. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

CLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $45.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.34.

In related news, COO Lawrence Bruno bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,733.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

