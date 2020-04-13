Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 599,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.32% of Meredith worth $19,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meredith by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Meredith during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Meredith during the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Meredith by 132.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 21,043 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Meredith by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,444,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,916,000 after acquiring an additional 103,549 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meredith stock opened at $17.26 on Monday. Meredith Co. has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $60.95. The stock has a market cap of $782.55 million, a P/E ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.40. Meredith had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The firm had revenue of $810.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Meredith’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Meredith Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas H. Harty bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.90 per share, with a total value of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,997.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald C. Berg bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $50,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,304.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 42,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,822. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meredith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Meredith from $44.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

