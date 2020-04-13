Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $18.45 Million Stock Position in ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 924,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 650,904 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.76% of ArQule worth $18,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in ArQule during the 4th quarter worth approximately $897,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ArQule by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,504,000 after purchasing an additional 84,183 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of ArQule in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of ArQule by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 176,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of ArQule in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,135,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ArQule alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded ArQule from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.78.

ARQL stock opened at $20.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47. ArQule, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $20.45.

ArQule Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARQL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL).

Receive News & Ratings for ArQule Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArQule and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.