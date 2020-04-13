Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $18.64 Million Position in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.44% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $18,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TCMD. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,574,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,313,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,846,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,660,000 after buying an additional 98,130 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,055,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,256,000 after buying an additional 86,995 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,190,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $48.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.83. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $71.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.08.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on TCMD shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $85.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tactile Systems Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $135,582.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,486.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $120,484.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,610,637.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,546 shares of company stock worth $635,538 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

