Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $18.67 Million Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74,692 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Silgan worth $18,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,045,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,497,000 after purchasing an additional 20,376 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 18,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLGN stock opened at $31.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average of $30.35. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $32.80.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 4.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Silgan from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America raised Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Silgan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

