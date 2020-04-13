Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $18.87 Million Holdings in Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,991,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,935,105 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Cemex SAB de CV worth $18,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CX. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 251,428 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 516.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 63,767 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 6,095,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,041,000 after acquiring an additional 56,274 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC boosted its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 14,799,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,810 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Cemex SAB de CV alerts:

CX opened at $2.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56. Cemex SAB de CV has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Cemex SAB de CV from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cemex SAB de CV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cemex SAB de CV in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.02.

About Cemex SAB de CV

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cemex SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.