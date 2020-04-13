Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $18.88 Million Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,767 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 66,686 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Manhattan Associates worth $18,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of MANH opened at $57.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $90.46.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.58 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

