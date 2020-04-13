Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $19.52 Million Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 42,202 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Helmerich & Payne worth $19,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HP. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after buying an additional 72,343 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 9.0% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,305,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,661,000 after acquiring an additional 143,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 24.2% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 78,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $21.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Scotiabank lowered Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday. Wolfe Research upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.30.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson bought 10,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,292.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $19.18 on Monday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day moving average is $37.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 276.97 and a beta of 2.08.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $614.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.21 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.29%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

