Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $19.54 Million Stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,661 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Blueprint Medicines worth $19,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,919,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,381,000 after acquiring an additional 29,612 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 24,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,124,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,082,000 after purchasing an additional 61,955 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

BPMC opened at $66.20 on Monday. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $102.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.09.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $51.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 72.52% and a negative net margin of 522.75%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 4888.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.83) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.85.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $1,042,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,434 shares in the company, valued at $7,368,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marion Dorsch sold 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $63,722.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,749.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.