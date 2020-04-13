Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $20.19 Million Stock Position in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 528,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 126,656 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.94% of Domtar worth $20,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Domtar by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UFS opened at $22.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average of $34.05. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.93. Domtar Corp has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $50.10.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Domtar had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domtar Corp will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Domtar’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

UFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Domtar from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Domtar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Domtar from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domtar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.08.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

