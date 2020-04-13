Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.77% of ExlService worth $18,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXLS. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $90,841.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 239 shares in the company, valued at $18,032.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 1,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $144,512.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,469,718.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,606 shares of company stock worth $1,003,688. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $55.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.59. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $40.61 and a one year high of $79.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. ExlService had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of ExlService from $87.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ExlService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.